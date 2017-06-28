Second local mobile operator being created in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 26

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

The Ministry of Communications of Turkmenistan is preparing to launch the "Ay Nazar" mobile operator in the country, Turkmen Deputy Prime Minister Bairam Annameredov said at a government meeting in the country, the Turkmen government said in a message.

The "Ay Nazar" mobile operator is being created in the structure of the Ashgabat City Telephone Station CJSC, according to the message.

Equipment installation is currently underway, and trainings are being organized for the specialists to improve their skills.

Until now, Altyn Asyr (TM Cell) CJSC has been the only national mobile operator of Turkmenistan.