Iran grants $600M to IRGC in response to US legislation

2017-06-28 18:20 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, June 28

By Mehdi Sepahvand - Trend:

Iran’s parliament has prepared a legislation to grant over $600 million to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps after the US Senate imposed new sanctions on the forces.

According to MP Kazem Jalali, the to-be legislation will go into boosting the IRGC’s missile program and its subsidiary Quds Corps to “fight US terrorist acts”, ISNA news agency reported June 28.

Recently US senators voted 98-2 to pass the “Countering Iran’s Destabilizing Activities Act,” which would impose sanctions on the IRGC and any other entities involved in Iran’s missile program. Before it is signed into law by US President Donald Trump, the measure has to pass the House.

A few days later, Iran’s Parliament said it was devising a “countermeasure”, comprising 10 sections and 20 articles. The grant to the IRGC comes as part of the promised countermeasure.