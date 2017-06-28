Iran warns against ‘US adventurism’ in Syria

2017-06-28 19:22 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, June 28

By Mehdi Sepahvand - Trend:

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani has warned the US against any possible military move in Syria, warning doing so would be tantamount to “playing with fire”.

“Raising new false claims against Syria is a continuation of the US scenario to cover up the constant defeats of the terrorist front and to counteract the decisive advances of the Syrian army,” Shamkhani said in reference to a White House statement that the US has “identified potential preparations” by the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad for another chemical attack, IRIB news agency reported June 28.

Shamkhani pointed to a unilateral move by the US to attack Syria with 59 Tomahawk missiles back in April after White House claims on a suspected chemical attack in Idlib Province, Syria.

The senior Iranian official noted that Iran and Russia called for an international fact-finding mission in Syria after the US raid, but Washington prevented the move because of its fears that the falsity of its claims would be revealed.