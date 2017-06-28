Trump says Senate Republicans likely to pass healthcare bill

2017-06-28 20:23 | www.trend.az | 0

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday expressed confidence that the Republican-led Senate would ultimately prevail in passing legislation aimed at repealing and replacing the 2010 healthcare law passed under his predecessor, former Democratic president Barack Obama, Reuters reported.

"It's very tough ... I think we're going to get it over the line," Trump told reporters at the White House ahead of a separate event on energy, adding that healthcare was "probably the toughest subject" to get passed in Congress.