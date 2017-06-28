Moscow expects Putin, Trump to meet on sidelines of G20 summit in Hamburg

2017-06-28 21:03 | www.trend.az | 1

Moscow believes that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump will take place on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, TASS reported.

"We believe that the meeting will take place since the two presidents will be in the same city, in the same building, at the same time. It would not be right if they fail to hold a conversation and discuss various issues," the Russian top diplomat pointed out.



Russophobic sentiments in the United States harm Washington itself and impede the solution of important global problems, according to Lavrov.

"We now see a distorted picture unfolding in Washington under the impact of Russophobic sentiments that have gripped many politicians," Russia’s top diplomat stressed.

"I believe this harms the United States itself and surely does not help solve international issues, the contribution to the solution of which can be made by Russia and the United States. Therefore, this impedes solving the problems faced by the international community," the Russian foreign minister said.