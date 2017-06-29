Iran dismisses US allegations in report on human trafficking

Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi dismissed the US allegations in a report on human trafficking as baseless, saying that the US government is lacking necessary authority and legitimacy to release such reports on other countries, IRNA reported.

Such reports are lopsided, tendentious and based on political and double-standard are presented merely to taint Iran’s image, he said, noting that While Iran, inspired by Islamic tenets, enjoys one of the most advanced constitutions in support of human dignity and Majlis has enacted the law of fighting human trafficking in all types, US Department of State is making such unfounded allegations.

The root causes of human smuggling are unilateral, interfering and aggressive policies, occupying, erosive wars, terrorism and ethnic cleansing in which US and its allies’ security and military forces are involved, Qasemi said.

No doubt that international community is expecting that perpetrators of such anti-human policies and measures who have intensified human trafficking across the world be identified and dealt with appropriately, he said, noting that the US government cannot dodge its responsibilities through accusing other countries and putting blames on others.