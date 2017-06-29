Ilham Aliyev meets Polish PM in Warsaw (PHOTO, UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland Beata Szydlo in Warsaw.

Prime Minister Beata Szydlo noted the importance of President Ilham Aliyev`s official visit to Poland in terms of the expansion of the bilateral relations. She stressed the significance of Azerbaijan-Poland business forum in the deepening of the economic cooperation. Beata Szydlo said this year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of Azerbaijan-Poland diplomatic relations, and hailed cooperation between the two countries as successful.

Prime Minister Beata Szydlo highly appreciated Azerbaijan`s role in the region, and affirmed Poland`s continued support for Azerbaijan`s efforts to expand its relations with the European Union. She said the documents signed during the visit laid a strong legal framework for the expansion of the bilateral cooperation.

Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said Poland is interested in increasing the bilateral trade. She said her country supports and highly appreciates Azerbaijan`s efforts to diversify its economy.

“Polish companies are ready to actively work on this front,” she noted.

Beata Szydlo said revitalizing the work of the inter-governmental commission will play an important role in the development of relations. She added that Azerbaijan, which plays a crucial role in the region, is a key element in Poland`s Eastern policy. Hailing Azerbaijan`s balanced policy, Beata Szydlo said the country plays an essential part in the European energy security.

President Ilham Aliyev recalled his previous meeting with Prime Minister of Poland Beata Szydlo. The head of state said his official visit to Poland created good opportunities for discussing the expansion of relations as well as other issues on the agenda. President Ilham Aliyev hailed the successful development of the bilateral cooperation. The head of state congratulated Beata Szydlo on Poland`s election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland in international organizations, including the United Nations and European institutions. The head of state underlined the importance of the bilateral ties in the context of Azerbaijan-European Union relations. President Ilham Aliyev hailed Azerbaijan`s cooperation with the European Union as successful, adding that work is underway on a new agreement. The president said Azerbaijan takes an active part in the creation of international transport corridors, pointing out good prospects for cooperation with Poland in this regard.

The head of state hailed the successful development of the political relations between Azerbaijan and Poland. President Ilham Aliyev said the volume of the bilateral trade falls behind the potential of the two countries, affirming Azerbaijan`s interest in defining key priorities for increasing it.

President Ilham Aliyev and Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo discussed prospects for cooperation between the two countries in transport, energy, agriculture, tourism and other areas.

President Ilham Aliyev ended his official visit to the Republic of Poland on June 28.