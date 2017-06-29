Armenia again breaks ceasefire, uses machine guns

2017-06-29 10:17 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 142 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said June 29.

Armenians were using large-caliber machine guns.

The Azerbaijani army positions in the Kohnegishlag village of the Aghstafa district, Kamarli, Gaymagli, Gushchu Ayrim and Giziljhajili villages of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in the Voskevan village and on nameless heights of the Noyemberyan district, as well as in the Berkaber and Paravakar villages of the Ijevan district of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions in the Alibayli village and on nameless heights of the Tovuz district of Azerbaijan were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in the Aygepar, Mosesgekh, Aygedzor villages and on nameless heights of the Berd district of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani army positions in the Zamanli village on nameless heights of Azerbaijan’s Gadabay district also underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of the Krasnoselsk district of Armenia.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of the Tartar district, Namirli, Taghibayli, Bash Garvand, Garagashli, Shirvanli, Sarijali, Novruzlu, Yusifjanli and Marzili villages of the Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district, Ashagi Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan and Horadiz villages of the Fuzuli district, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of the Jabrayil district, as well as from the positions located on nameless heights in the Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand and Fuzuli districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.