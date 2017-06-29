Riga may host Latvian-Azerbaijani business forum

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The Latvian-Azerbaijani business forum is planned to be held in Riga July 17, the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) said in a message June 29.

It is envisaged to organize bilateral meetings with Latvian businessmen within the framework of the forum. Entrepreneurs interested in participating in the forum can apply to AZPROMO until July 7.

Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with Latvia in January-May 2017 reached almost $3.72 million, of which $3.4 million accounted for imports from this country, according to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

During the year, the trade turnover between the two countries grew 11.5 percent.