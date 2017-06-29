Azerbaijani gov’t shows increasing efforts to eliminate human trafficking

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:

The Azerbaijani government demonstrated increasing efforts for the elimination of human trafficking compared to the previous reporting period, says the 2017 Trafficking in Persons Report of the US Department of State, which assesses the situation in 188 countries.

“The government demonstrated increasing efforts by prosecuting and convicting more traffickers and identifying more victims. The government increased funds for victim protection and the state-run shelter,” says the report.

Traffickers increasingly used the internet for recruitment, according to the report.

Azerbaijan is recommended to vigorously investigate and prosecute trafficking offenses and convict and punish traffickers, in particular, proactively investigate potential trafficking cases such as situations of internal trafficking and forced labor.