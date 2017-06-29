Macedonian government delegation visits Brussels

2017-06-29 12:55 | www.trend.az | 0

Government delegation led by Deputy PM for EU Affairs Bujar Osmani is to pay Thursday a one day visit to Brussels, MIA reported.

The delegation also includes Justice Minister Bilen Saljiji and Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Mancevski.

Deputy Prime Minister Osmani together with the Director for the Western Balkans in the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations, Genoveva Ruiz Calavera will co-chair the 14th meeting of the Stabilization and Association Committee.

The meeting is an important component of Macedonia’s EU integration process which will focus on new European impulse, the action plan for implementation of the urgent reform priorities, the open political issues and everything that the government has already committed to address at numerous meetings with EU officials, Secretariat for European Affairs said in a press release.

Government delegation will also meet with the Director General of the Directorate General for Enlargement and Neighborhood Policy, Christian Danielsson