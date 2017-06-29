Turkmenistan buys Boeing 737-800

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 29

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan has bought another Boeing 737-800 aircraft, the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news service reported June 29.

The purchase was carried out in line with the contract signed in April 2014.

The range of non-stop flight of Boeing-737-800, which reaches 5,660 kilometers, allows using them for passenger flights to Almaty, Ankara, Istanbul, Delhi, Dubai, Kazan, Minsk, Moscow, St. Petersburg and other cities of the Eurasian continent, says the report.

Comfortable and highly efficient Boeing 737-800 is designed for 160 passengers.

According to the report, the number of such aircraft will rise, which will allow opening the new planned air traffic from Ashgabat to Milan (Italy), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), Tehran (Iran), Tbilisi (Georgia), Tashkent (Uzbekistan).

The partnership with Boeing started in 1992. The country’s national air carrier Turkmenistan Airlines actively uses this company’s planes for international and domestic flights.