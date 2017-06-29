Qatar’s defense minister to visit Ankara

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Qatar’s Minister of Defense Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah will visit Ankara on June 30, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a message June 29.

As part of the visit, Al Attiyah will meet his Turkish counterpart Fikri Isik, says the message.

On June 9, a military agreement entered into force between Qatar and Turkey. The document was signed on November 10, 2016 in Ankara.

Earlier, a law was passed in Turkey on ratification of an agreement between the two countries on the deployment of a Turkish military contingent in Qatar. Currently, there are 113 Turkish servicemen in Qatar.

The establishment of a Turkish military base in Qatar is envisaged by the agreement on strengthening bilateral cooperation signed by the two countries in 2014.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE announced about breaking their diplomatic relations with Qatar June 5, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East.

Later, the authorities of Libya, Yemen, as well as the Maldives and Mauritius also announced about severing diplomatic relations with Qatar.

