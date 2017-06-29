Czech Foreign Ministry refutes Armenian reports about Ambassador Mikyska

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

The Czech Foreign Ministry has refuted Armenian media reports regarding anti-Azerbaijan statements allegedly made by the Czech Republic’s ambassador to Armenia Petr Mikyska.

Deputy Spokeswoman of the Czech Foreign Ministry Irena Valentová told Trend that Ambassador of the Czech Republic in Armenia Petr Mikyska had participated in a press conference organized by The National Press Club in Yerevan.

“It can be claimed that the press conference output was not authorized by the ambassador and it contains messages that were not delivered by Ambassador Mikyska,” she said.

Deputy spokeswoman went on to add that following this event, ambassador of Azerbaijan in the Czech Republic was received at the Czech Foreign Ministry.

“With the above stated clarification, both sides consider this issue as resolved,” she said.

Earlier, Armenian media reported that the Czech Republic’s ambassador to Yerevan allegedly made anti-Azerbaijan statements in connection with Azerbaijan’s declaring several MEPs, including a Czech politician, internationally wanted for their illegal visits to the Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia.

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev told Trend that if the Czech ambassador had made such statements, this contradicts the law, the norms and principles of international law.

