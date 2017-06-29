Iran confirms: ISIS leader Baghdadi “dead”

2017-06-29 14:16 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has claimed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the “Islamic State” (IS, ISIS, ISIL, Daesh) terrorist group, has been killed.

“The death of this terrorist [Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi] is certain,” IRNA news agency quoted Ali Shirazi, a representative of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the IRGC’s elite Quds Force, as saying.

The IRGC official did not provide further details about al-Baghdadi’s death.

The Russian military earlier in mid-June said that it may have killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an airstrike in Syria in late May.

The Quds Force, which is an elite overseas operations arm of the IRGC, has reportedly been involved in the fight against ISIS in Syria and Iraq since the terrorist group began war against Baghdad and Damascus.