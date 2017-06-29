AtaBank delights children of orphanage (PHOTO)

“AtaBank” OJSC carried out another charity event in the frame of Corporate Social Responsibility projects for 2017.

Bank organized charity celebration on the eve of Ramadan Holiday to children of Orphanage number 3 located in Ahmedly settlement with the interesting competitions and quizzes, involving singers, magicians, entertainers and funny clowns.

Thus, children and representatives of the Bank celebrated exciting and fascinating Holy Ramadan.

Vice Chairman of the Executive Board of “AtaBank” OJSC Rauf Huseynov noted that:“The main purpose of Corporate Social Responsibility oriented events like that in line with the social policy of our state is supporting the certain sector of population deprived of care and protection Children are the future, we have to hold responsibly for their needs and be very sensitive with their hopes!”

Active participant of the event, Manager of the PR and Communication Unit Oruj Ibrahimov added that: “Always supporting social projects AtaBank OJSC will continue holding that kind of activities in future.”

At the end of charity event children and the and representatives of the bank jointly took the memorable friendship photos.

Operating since 1993 AtaBank OJSC is one of the biggest commercial organizations of Azerbaijan. AtaBank OJSC is a hi-tech universal Azerbaijani bank with 100% domestic capital. AtaBank OJSC is functioning with 31 branches and divisions in Baku and in the regions of Azerbaijan. AtaBank OJSC provides full complex of services to corporate and private clients.