Baku Zoo to undergo reconstruction at Leyla Aliyeva’s initiative (PHOTO)

2017-06-29 14:44 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

Trend:

A major reconstruction and renovation work is starting at Baku Zoological Park, which opened doors to animal lovers 80 years ago, at the initiative of vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, Leyla Aliyeva.

On June 28, Leyla Aliyeva visited the park to inspect preparations for reconstruction, which will include the expansion of the territory of the zoo, installation of different amusement facilities, and improvement of conditions in which animals are kept.

The zoo will offer easy access to the disabled after reconstruction.

Employees of the zoo will receive trainings from international specialists. Animals here will be kept in accordance with the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA) standards.

The zoo will also feature a pet farm and a butterfly house for kids.