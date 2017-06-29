Russian, Turkmen presidents discuss cooperation

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Russian President Vladimir Putin called his Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov over and congratulated him on the 60th birthday anniversary, the Kremlin’s press-service reported.

Within the phone talks on June 29 the presidents of two countries discussed the key issues of further development of bilateral relations in the political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

Putin and Berdimuhamedov also discussed the issues of strengthening security and stability in Central Asia and the Caspian region and touched upon the schedule of contacts at the highest level.

Earlier Putin sent a birthday letter to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and wished him good health, happiness, prosperity and success in public activity.

