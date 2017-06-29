Iraq’s Mosul fully liberated from IS

The Iraqi city of Mosul has been completely cleared of members of the “Islamic State” (IS, ISIS, ISIL, Daesh) terrorist group, Iraq’s Al Iraqiya reports.

This information was also confirmed by the Iraqi Ministry of Defense.

The city is now under full control of Iraq, according to the report.

Mosul has been under the IS control since June 2014.

Prime Minister of Iraq Haider al-Abadi announced about the start of the operation to liberate Mosul from IS on Oct. 17, 2016.

