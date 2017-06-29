75% of pipes for TAP’s Greek section received

2017-06-29 16:20 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

As much as 75 percent of pipes needed to construct the Greek section of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has been received, said the country manager of TAP AG consortium for Greece Rikard Scoufias.

He made the remarks during the 21st Roundtable with the Government of Greece.

Scoufias said that TAP AG consortium has received 24,000 out of total 32,000 pipes for the pipeline’s biggest geography, read a message on the consortium’s Twitter page.

Addressing the event, Greece’s Minister of Εnergy and Environment Giorgos Stathakis pointed out that TAP is one of the most significant projects in Greece and the global investments the country attracts as part of this project is an example for that.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn