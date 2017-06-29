Preparations ongoing for Putin’s visit to Turkmenistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

Preparations are underway for the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Turkmenistan, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti.

The dates of the visit will be revealed later, Peskov added.

Putin today congratulated Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on his 60th birthday anniversary and expressed confidence that the upcoming talks in Ashgabat will contribute to the expansion of cooperation between the two countries in various spheres.