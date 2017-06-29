Iranian foreign minister in Paris as part of European tour

2017-06-29 16:43 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has arrived in Paris as part of his ongoing tour to Europe.



Zarif is scheduled to hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and Senate president Gerard Larcher during the two-day visit, IRIB news agency reported.



Zarif earlier visited Germany and Italy during his European tour where he conferred several high-ranking officials and attended the annual meeting of the European Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin.



Following the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA/nuclear deal), trade turnover between Iran and France hiked by 235 percent in 2016 to 2.1 billion euro.