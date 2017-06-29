Turkey says Germany’s position over Erdogan’s speech is regrettable

2017-06-29 16:54 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish Foreign Ministry has criticized Germany’s position regarding President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s speech to be delivered at the G20 summit.

A diplomatic source in the German Foreign Ministry was earlier cited by the Turkish media as saying that Germany stands against President Erdogan’s speech to be delivered to representatives of the Turkish community at the G20 summit, to be held in Hamburg July 7-8.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry, in turn, told Trend June 29 that this statement of Germany is regrettable.

According to official data, currently 3.5 million Turks live in Germany.

Relations between Turkey and Germany deteriorated in late 2016 when Ankara denied access to the Incirlik Air Base for a group of German MPs.

---

Follow Rufiz Hafizoglu on Twitter: @rhafizoglu