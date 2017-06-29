Azerbaijan, Hungary aim for improving co-op – source

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Seba Aghayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Hungary intend to raise cooperation in all spheres to a higher level, a diplomatic source told Trend June 29.

The prospects of cooperation between the two countries in political, economic and other spheres will be mulled during Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov’s official visit to Hungary, which is scheduled for late July, according to the source.

The sides are expected to discuss the organization of high-level visits, to be carried out in autumn 2017.

The main areas of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary were identified during the visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to Baku in March 2016. Those areas include development of infrastructure, agriculture, energy, ICT and tourism.

Trade turnover with Azerbaijan makes more than half of the volume of Hungary’s trade turnover with the countries of the South Caucasus region.