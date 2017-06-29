Chinese, Palestinian citizens in Azerbaijan’s anti-terrorist list

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

Financial Monitoring Service of Azerbaijan’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority has added Chinese citizen Abdul Haq and Palestinian citizen Boubekeur Boulghiti to the list of persons subject to international sanctions for their support of terrorism, said a report of the service posted on its website.

They are wanted for supporting the Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State (IS, ISIS, ISIL, Daesh) terrorist groups, according to the report.

This is the 15th change made to the list in 2017. The list is updated in accordance with the UN Security Council’s decisions and the information received from regional organizations.

According to an order of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, the international list is approved and updated by the Financial Monitoring Service based on the information received from the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Financial Monitoring Service of Azerbaijan was established Feb. 23, 2009.