U.S., Azerbaijan improve health services in Imishli

2017-06-29 17:05 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

Trend:

Today, thanks to joint efforts between Azerbaijan and the United States, residents of the village of Shahverdililer in the district of Imishli celebrated the completion of the construction of a community medical clinic. The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Health, the local Executive Committee, and municipal government representatives attended the event. USAID and the Government of Azerbaijan co-financed the project, which was managed by the East-West Management Institute (EWMI).

“On behalf of the U.S. Embassy and the United States Agency for International Development, I hope this new health center will help your community address its immediate medical issues and improve the lives of you and your neighbors,” said USAID Mission Director Ms. Mikaela Meredith. She also thanked the community for their contributions to the improvement of their own living conditions.

Shahverdililer residents worked with their local and regional governments to replace an aging one-room medical clinic with a new facility which is able to meet the community’s healthcare needs. The new facility, which includes an examination room and waiting room, will improve day-to-day access to healthcare for more than 1,500 residents of Shahverdililer.

In total, EWMI has implemented 98 community projects in 86 Azerbaijani communities benefiting nearly 148,000 people. Through USAID’s Socio-Economic Development Activity (SEDA) program, EWMI promotes cooperation between citizens, civil society organizations, and government to advance socio-economic development and improve quality of life in rural areas.