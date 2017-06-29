SOCAR gets license for natural gas trade in Ukraine

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Ukraine’s National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities issued licenses to SOCAR Energy Ukraine, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, and Gaztron-Ukraine LLC, giving the right to carry out economic activity for supply of natural gas to Ukraine, OilNews reports June 29.

From July 1, Ukrtransgaz PJSC will not be able to accept applications for gas transportation from companies not having the National Commission’s licenses.

As of today, 239 companies have such licenses.