Int’l Cotton Advisory Committee to hold meeting in Tashkent

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 29

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

The International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC) will hold the 76th plenary meeting titled “Cotton in the Era of Globalization and Technological Progress” in Tashkent city October 23-27, according to a document published on the website of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The opening of the plenary meeting coincides with the beginning of the 13th International Uzbek Cotton and Textile Fair to be held October 23-24.

On June 28, Mirziyoyev instructed to ensure participation of the specialized Uzbek higher educational institutions, research institutes, leading scientists, as well as students and young specialists in the work of the sections of the 76th plenary meeting of the ICAC.

The 13th International Uzbek Cotton and Textile Fair in Tashkent is held under the auspices of the ICAC since 2005.

Uzbekistan ranks sixth for production of cotton fiber and fifth for its export in the world. Around 3,500 tons of raw cotton are grown and 1.1 million tons of cotton fiber are produced in Uzbekistan every year.