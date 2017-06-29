Bakcell hosts competition dedicated to Armed Forces Day (PHOTO)

2017-06-29 17:28 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

Trend:

Bakcell, The First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet provider in Azerbaijan hosted a shooting competition among the journalists on the occasion of the Day of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

More than 40 journalists representing different media resources of the country joined the competition held at Baku Shooting Center. Before the competition the journalists got a chance to meet the head coach of the national shooting team Mr. Rahim Javadi, who briefed the guests on the rules and held small training for them. Then the journalists picked the group to join and took part in the competitions on Trap Shooting and Pistol Shooting.

The competition winners are:

Type of competition Results Participant Represented organization Trap Shooting 1-st place Valeh Dadashov Report Information Agency Trap Shooting 2-nd place Huseyn Veliyev Trend Information Agency Trap Shooting 3-rd place Famil Farhadoglu Independent journalist Pistol Shooting 1-st place Sabuhi Qafarov www.afn.az Pistol Shooting 2-nd place Jeyhun Rasimoglu “Səs” Information Agency Pistol Shooting 3-rd place Tural Tagıyev Palitra newspaper

In line with its tradition Bakcell continues to develop and maintain strong cooperation with mass media and celebrate important holidays together with them.

