Azercell subscribers to be first users of Teorem.az education platform (PHOTO)

2017-06-29 17:48 | www.trend.az | 1

The presentation ceremony of TEOREM - Test and Online Tutoring Center - was held today with the support of Azercell Telecom LLC. The web resource Teorem.az and mobile applications with the same title were presented in the event which brought together educational and ICT companies, as well as representatives of public and private organizations.

TEOREM is an online platform for secondary school children, high school graduates and prospective postgraduate students, as well as instructors. This resource provides unique opportunity for the exam preparation process, acquisition of test-taking habits and the assessment of knowledge.

SMS payment services of TEOREM can be first used by Azercell subscribers. The company contributed to more effective use of TEOREM and its integration of the platform to the mobile environment. The major objective of the leading mobile operator in taking part in this project is to provide support for the development of education, digital business environment and new startups.

Mobile applications of TEOREM for Android and IOS operational systems are available for download from relevant web stores or via the links provided on teorem.az. Please visit www.teorem.az for more information about the platform.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az



The leader of the mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan and the biggest investor in the non-oil sector Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48% share of Azerbaijan’s mobile market Azercell’s network covers 80% of the territory and 99,8% of population of the country. Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, 24/7 Customer Care, online customer services, GPRS/EDGE, M2M, MobilBank, one-stop- shop service offices Azercell Express, mobile e-service “ASAN signature”, etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality surveys of Global Wireless Solutions company and international systems specialized in wireless coverage mapping such as “Opensignal” and “Testmy.net”, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.