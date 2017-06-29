Saudi Arabia releases Iranian fishers

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Emil Ilgar – Trend:

Saudi Arabia released seven Iranian fishers and they arrived in Iran, Mehr reported June 29.

According to the report, they were imprisoned for a year when Saudi border guards jailed them.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia also claimed that it arrested three members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

Majid Aqa-Babaei, the Iranian Interior Ministry’s director general for border affairs, told the Young Journalists Club June 20 that Saudi Arabia’s claim about the arrest of Iranian soldiers is not true.

He added that Saudi coastguards had opened fire at Iranian fishing boats in the waters south of Iran, killing one fisherman.

Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic relations with Iran after protesters stormed the Kingdom’s embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad on January 2, 2016 in response to Riyadh's executing Saudi Shia cleric Nimr al-Nimr.