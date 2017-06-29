Seoul mayor due in Tashkent to share city development ideas

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon will travel to Tashkent, Uzbekistan on July 2 for a two-day visit to share city development ideas and expand cooperation, South Korean media quoted a Seoul city official as saying.

During the visit, Park Won-soon will meet Tashkent Mayor Rakhmonbek Usmonov, and attend an IT forum and a ceremony to unveil a monument marking the 80th anniversary of the mass ethnic Korean relocation during the Soviet Union era.

The visit is expected to contribute to the development of South Korea's relations with Uzbekistan.

Park Won-soon will come to Uzbekistan after visiting Russia's Moscow, Ullyanovsk and Saint Petersburg.