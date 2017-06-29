12 killed in cable car accident in Pakistan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

Trend:

At least 12 people died and two were injured when a cable car ‘doli’ installed by local villagers broke away from the wires and fell at Charra Pani in the Galiyat region of northern Pakistan on Thursday, Geo News reports citing rescue officials.

"There was a strong wind which led to the cable car breaking and falling,” an eyewitness, Omair, told Geo News.

The injured were taken to Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi, rescue sources said, adding that the 12 deceased had died on the spot. The bodies of the victims have been handed over to their families.

According to reports, the cable car was installed by locals without approval from the concerned departments. It was being used to travel from Tret to Dannah village.