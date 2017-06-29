Uzbek, Tajik interior ministers hold talks for first time in 19 years

2017-06-29 20:40 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Interior ministers of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, Ramazon Rahimzoda and Abdusalom Azizov, had talks in Dushanbe June 29 for the first time in 19 years.

The sides came together at a meeting of the Council of the CIS Ministers of Internal Affairs, said the press service of the Tajik Interior Ministry.

The Uzbek interior minister last visited Tajikistan 19 years ago.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on strengthening bilateral cooperation in combating transnational organized crime, including terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking and others, according to the message.