US military updates Trump's North Korea options

2017-06-29

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

Revised US military options for North Korea have been prepared and are ready to be presented to President Donald Trump, two US military officials told CNN.

The options, which include a military response, will be presented to the president if Pyongyang conducts an underground nuclear or ballistic missile test, they said.

US National Security Advisor HR McMaster also confirmed publicly that military options had been prepared.

“What we have to do is prepare all options because the president has made clear to us that he will not accept a nuclear power in North Korea and a threat that can target the United States and target the American population,” McMaster said during remarks at a Washington think tank.