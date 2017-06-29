Trade university building damaged in attack in downtown Donetsk

2017-06-29 21:53 | www.trend.az | 1

A terrorist attack was committed near the building of the Trade University in Donetsk, part of the assembly hall was destroyed and the library was damaged, Sputnik reported.

"On Shevchenko Boulevard, a terrorist attack was committed near the building of the Trade University. Part of the assembly hall was destroyed, the library was damaged,".

Later a law enforcement source told Sputnik this could have taken place as a result of an explosion.