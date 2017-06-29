Turkish jets 'neutralize 7 terrorists' in northern Iraq

2017-06-29 22:50 | www.trend.az | 1

Turkish warplanes have neutralized at least seven PKK terrorists during airstrikes in northern Iraq, Anadolu reported.

Fighter jets targeted the PKK terrorists in Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, as they were preparing an attack on Turkish border posts, the Turkish General Staff said in a statement.

In a separate operation on Thursday, Turkish jets also conducted airstrikes in Avasin Keri Mountain region of northern Iraq and southeastern province of Hakkari, killing three PKK terrorists, it said.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU.

More than 1,200 victims, including security personnel and civilians, have lost their lives in PKK attacks in Turkey since the terror group resumed its decades-old campaign against in July 2015.

According to Turkey's defense minister, over 10,000 terrorists have been killed in security operations since July 2015.