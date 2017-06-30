Chinese companies stay active on Turkmen market

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 30

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Ashgabat will host an exhibition of Chinese goods on July 4-6, 2017, the Turkmen government said in a message.

Companies specializing in the production of electrical equipment, construction materials, agricultural and construction equipment will be represented at the exhibition.

Chinese manufacturers will demonstrate metal and plastic, textile and carpet, as well as food products.

Moreover, Chinese companies operating in the oil and gas, chemical industry, transportation, logistics, communications, healthcare, pharmaceutics and trade will be represented at the exhibition.

China has been Turkmenistan's biggest trade partner over the past five years.

As of 2016, about 40 enterprises operated in Turkmenistan with the participation of Chinese capital and nearly 70 investment projects worth more than $4 billion and 2.3 billion Chinese yuans were registered.

Companies from China are represented in the oil and gas, telecommunications spheres, transportation, agriculture, textile, chemical and food industries, healthcare and construction.