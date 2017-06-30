US vice-president to visit Georgia

June 30

At the direction of US President Trump, Vice-President Mike Pence will travel to Estonia, Georgia and Montenegro on July 30-August 2, reads a statement from the White House Press Office.

In Tallinn, the vice-president will meet with Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas and other officials to discuss bilateral issues. The vice-president will also meet with the three Baltic leaders, President Kersti Kaljulaid of Estonia, President Raimonds Vejonis of Latvia and President Dalia Grybauskaite of Lithuania.

In Georgia, Mike Pence will meet with President Giorgi Margvelashvili and Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, among others, and visit US and Georgian troops participating in the Noble Partner exercise.

In Montenegro, the US vice-president will meet with Montenegrin President Filip Vujanovic and Prime Minister Dusko Markovic. Mike Pence will also participate with leaders from across the Western Balkans in an Adriatic Charter Summit.