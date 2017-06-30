Over 50 PKK terrorists killed in southeastern Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish Armed Forces killed more than 50 members of the Kurdish Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist organization, the Turkish General Staff said in a message June 30.

Operations on terrorists’ elimination have been carried out recently in the southeastern provinces of Turkey.

Eight warehouses with ammunition were destroyed during the operations.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

