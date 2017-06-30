Rector of Valenciennes University in France: UNEC is a very good university (PHOTO)

A delegation headed by the President of the University of Valenciennes in France, Professor Abdelhakim Artiban visited UNEC.

Providing the guests with the information about UNEC, Rector, Professor Adalat Muradov said the higher education institution that possesses about 20 thousand of students is the biggest economy- oriented university of the Southern Caucasus. UNEC, which is the 4th economy- oriented university in the QS ranking list of Developing European and Central Asian Universities, is rated among the 200 best universities of the region. Speaking about the international affairs of the University, Rector highlighted that the Undergraduate Degree Program of the University of London/ London School of Economics, as well as dual diploma programs with the University of Montpellier, Mycolas Romeris University of Lithuania are implemented here.

President of the University of Valenciennes, Professor A.Artiba, in turn, delivered the information about the curricula of the higher institution he leads. He brought to attention that the student training in the university is essentially carried out in technological area. The guest expressed satisfaction of his visit to UNEC. Saying, “UNEC is a very good university”, A.Artiba emphasized his confidence about the joint cooperation to be beneficial in terms of improving the level of science and education for both of the universities.

The issues of cooperation between the two universities were debated in the meeting. Then the Memorandum of Cooperation was signed. According to the document, the universities will conduct joint scientific research, organize scientific events and prepare scientific publications. At the same time, cadres’ exchange, especially the teaching staff’s exchange will be realized. The teaching staff will get a chance of conducting investigations under the university within the exchange. The document, in addition, intends the exchange of undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students’ exchange.

UNEC is the brand of Azerbaijan State University of Economics. The brand of UNEC has been registered and patented by the State Committee on Standardization, Metrology and Patent on January 21, 2016.