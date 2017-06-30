Minsk, Ashgabat studying co-op prospects in textile industry

2017-06-30

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 30

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Ashgabat hosted a discussion on development of cooperation in the field of mutual supplies of products of enterprises of Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Textile Industry to Belarus and products of the Bellegprom concern to Turkmenistan, the Belarusian embassy in Ashgabat said in a message.

A delegation of Bellegprom’s enterprises arrived in the Turkmen capital, which included managers and specialists of OJSC Baranovichi Cotton Production Association and OJSC Kamvol.

As part of the visit of representatives of Belarusian enterprises engaged in light industry, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Belarus to Turkmenistan Oleg Tabanyukhov held a meeting with Turkmenistan’s Deputy Minister of Textile Industry Atamyrat Atayev.

Noting the strategic nature of the bilateral relations, the two sides agreed on practical issues of cooperation and determined the prospects for further expansion of cooperation in several mutually beneficial areas, said the message.

More than one million tons of cotton is grown annually in Turkmenistan, which is the raw material base for the development of textile industry. Up to 70 percent of the raw materials are processed in the country.