Baku, Dushanbe eye to expand economic co-op

2017-06-30

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Baku will host the next meeting of the Azerbaijan-Tajikistan intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation on July 13-14, Ambassador of Tajikistan to Azerbaijan Zohir Saidov told Trend June 30.

The commission’s previous meeting was held in Dushanbe in October 2014.

Tajikistan’s delegation will be headed by Minister of Economic Development and Trade Nematullo Hikmatullozoda, who is also the commission’s co-chairman from the Tajik side.

Hikmatullozoda aims to meet with Azerbaijani officials and businessmen during the visit and discuss the expansion of economic cooperation.

Meanwhile, it is planned to present Tajikistan’s investment opportunities during the meeting of intergovernmental commission.

According to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, the country’s trade turnover with Tajikistan amounted to $12.32 million in 2016 as compared to $6.44 million in 2015. Azerbaijan’s export to Tajikistan totaled $12.08 million in 2016, while import amounted to $238,500.