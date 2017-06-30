Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs may meet in July

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 30

Trend:

Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian didn’t rule out a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov in July.

Armenian media outlets report that Nalbandian said this to journalists at the parliament on June 30.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.