Kazakhstan says keen to intensify co-op with Turkmenistan

2017-06-30 12:10 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 30

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Presidents of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Nursultan Nazarbayev have in a phone conversation mulled the prospects of bilateral cooperation, the Turkmen government said in a message.

The Turkmen head of state noted that the relations between the two countries are becoming more dynamic and progressive.

Another message form Turkmenistan’s government says that Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin in Ashgabat.

The Turkmen president pointed out that Kazakhstan is an important, true partner of Turkmenistan and the relations with the country are being built on a long-term and mutually beneficial basis.

Askar Mamin expressed the interest of Kazakhstan in the intensification of productive cooperation with Turkmenistan.

Diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan were established in October 1992.

Ashgabat and Astana are discussing the prospects of trade and economic partnership, development of a legal framework, cooperation in the gas sector, agriculture, transportation, environment, as well as in the development of cross-border mineral deposits.