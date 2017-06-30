Armenian tried to ram car into Muslim crowd in Paris

2017-06-30 12:10 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:

A 43-year old Armenian has been arrested after trying to ram a car into a crowd outside a mosque in a suburb of Paris, the Independent reports.

No one was injured in the incident on Thursday evening in the Créteil neighborhood, in the south-east of the French capital.

The vehicle struck barriers put in place to protect worshippers and pedestrians.

A police statement said the suspect “repeatedly struck the blocks and barriers placed to protect the mosque”.

France’s Le Parisien newspaper said the suspect showed no signs of being drunk or on drugs.