Iran’s Zarif meets France president to talk regional issues

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Emil Ilgar – Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with France’s new-elected president Emmanuel Macron in Elisee presidential palace on June 30, state TV IRIB reported.

According to the report, Zarif and Macron would discuss regional issues, including Syrian crisis.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry reported on its official website that Zarif has started European tour to visit Italian, German and then French officials.

Before visiting Macron, Zarif met with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, and President of the French Senate Gerard Larcher.

Press TV reported June 30 that on the third leg of his European tour, Zarif visited the French capital for discussions on ways of promoting Tehran-Paris cooperation on issues of bilateral and regional importance.

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival, Zarif described France as one of Iran’s “close economic partners,” saying the two sides have significantly increased their cooperation in this field, especially after the conclusion of the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and six world powers.

The landmark accord put limits on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for the removal of economic sanctions against the country, paving the way for a more active Iranian role in global trade.

During his talks with Zarif, Le Drian voiced support for the 2015 nuclear deal, officially named the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and said a variety of measures have been taken for the historic agreement to bear fruit.