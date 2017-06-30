Nar presents affordable roaming in Georgia

2017-06-30 12:34 | www.trend.az | 1

Due to the Summer Nar made roaming prices more affordable to satisfy increasing communication and mobile internet demands of the customers. The newly introduced Vacation bundles is especially advantegeous for those who travvel to neighboring countries. For instance, Nar customers travelling to Georgia note the better prices for the mobile internet in Roaming and feel themselves like at home in Tbilisi and Batumi not wandering in the search of Wi-Fi. Order one of the Vacation bundles when travelling to Georgia to make your trip more affordable.

With this offer, prices for “Vacation-2” – 200 Mb bundle and “Vacation-5” – 600 Mb bundle will be 2 AZN and 5 AZN respectively. The “Vacation” bundles for roaming cover countries as USA, Israel, Ukraine, Georgia, Iran, Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. The offer is valid until 30th of September, 2017. Dial *777#102#YES to activate Vacation-2, *777#105#YES for Vacation-5 bundle. For further information about Nar’s Roaming service, visit nar.az.

Azerfon LLC started its operations on March 21, 2007, under the “Nar Mobile” brand name, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The “Nar” brand name was later selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Nar was the first company in the country to introduce 3G technology and has provided the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With more than 2.3 million customers and the large network of over 6000 base stations, covering 99% of the country, Nar provides its subscribers with the highest quality services.