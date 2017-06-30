Erdogan not eyeing to cancel visit to Germany (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan does not consider cancelling his visit to Hamburg in response to Germany’s decision to ban his speech before representatives of the Turkish community in the city, a source in the Turkish presidential administration told Trend.

The Turkish media outlets had previously cited a diplomatic source in the German Foreign Ministry that said Germany stands against Erdogan’s speech to be delivered to representatives of the Turkish community at the G20 summit, to be held in Hamburg July 7-8.

Erdogan was expected to address the representatives of the Turkish community on the second day of the summit, the source noted.

Later, it was reported that in response to the Germany’s decision, the Turkish president may cancel his visit to Germany to attend the G20 summit.

Germany should not sacrifice relations with such an important country of the region as Turkey, said the presidential administration.

“A number of European countries pursue the policy of double standards towards Turkey, which is fundamentally contrary to democratic principles.”

