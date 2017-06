Azerbaijan ready for substantive talks to solve Karabakh conflict

2017-06-30 13:10 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 30

Trend:

Azerbaijan is ready for substantive negotiations for the early settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the change of the inadmissible and unsustainable status quo, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev told Trend June 30.

Story still developing